Council of Europe chief congratulates Armenia's Pashinyan

PanARMENIAN.Net - Council of Europe Secretary General Thorbjørn Jagland օn behalf of the Council of Europe congratulated Nikol Pashinyan on his election as Prime Minister of Armenia.

The parliament on Tuesday, May 8 elected Pashinyan as the country’s new prime minister after weeks of political standoff, a civil campaign against the ruling authorities and massive protests in Yerevan and across the country.

“Today's decision by the Armenian Parliament shows that the constitutional reform, which is being carried out with the help of our organisation, has started to be implemented. This process should continue, in line with the wishes of the Armenian people," Jagland said.

“The Council of Europe is ready to provide any further assistance to the Armenian authorities in this very important process based on human rights, democracy and the rule of law.”

Pashinyan secured a relevant number of votes necessary for getting the job after 59 Armenian lawmakers voted to grant him the PM’s powers.

The movement was in full swing throughout the republic for several weeks and got even stronger after the National Assembly failed to elect Pashinyan as the country's new prime minister on May 1.

The founder and head of Civil Contract party and lawmaker from the Yelk bloc, Pashinyan led the street campaign, which saw hundreds of thousands of Armenians taking to the streets in massive protests in the past several weeks.

Former prime minister Serzh Sargsyan was forced to resign on April 23, and Pashinyan is now seeking the appointment as prime minister by the National Assembly of what he calls “the people’s candidate”, - i.e. himself - the formation of an interim government and snap parliamentary elections.

Pashinyan has promised to rid Armenia of corruption and poverty and is still the only candidate running for the PM's post.