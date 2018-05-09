New Armenian PM unveils fresh approach in Karabakh process
May 9, 2018 - 17:22 AMT
PanARMENIAN.Net - Newly-elected Armenian prime minister Nikol Pashinyan on Wednesday, May 9 unveiled a new approach in the process of the settlement of the Nagorno Karabakh conflict.
The Armenian National Assembly on Tuesday elected Pashinyan as the country’s new prime minister after weeks of political standoff, a civil campaign against the ruling authorities and massive protests in Yerevan and across the country.
According to him, he is ready to negotiate with the Azerbaijani president on behalf of Armenia, while the authorities of Artsakh (Karabakh), and president Bako Sahakyan, in particular, should negotiate on behalf of Artsakh.
Pashinyan believes negotiations surrounding the settlement of the Nagorno Karabakh conflict can’t be considered complete unless the leadership of Karabakh is involved in them, Armenia’s newly-elected prime minister Nikol Pashinyan said in his speech before the parliament prior to his election in the post.
“I am ready to negotiate the issue with the Azerbaijani president within the framework of the OSCE Minsk-Group co-chairmanship, based on our principled position,” Pashinyan said Tuesday.
“I must stress that negotiations can’t be considered complete unless the leadership of Karabakh is involved in them.”
Pashinyan is currently on a visit in Karabakh.
The conflict between Nagorno Karabakh and Azerbaijan
The conflict between Nagorno Karabakh and Azerbaijan broke out as result of the ethnic cleansing launched by the Azeri authorities in the final years of the Soviet Union. The Karabakh War was fought from 1991 (when the Nagorno Karabakh Republic was proclaimed) to 1994 (when a ceasefire was sealed by Armenia, NKR and Azerbaijan). Most of Nagorno Karabakh and a security zone consisting of 7 regions are now under control of NKR defense army. Armenia and Azerbaijan are holding peace talks mediated by the OSCE Minsk Group up till now.
