Top EU diplomat invites new Armenian PM to Brussels for talks

PanARMENIAN.Net - The EU High Representative for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy/Vice-President of the European Commission, Federica Mogherini has invited newly-elected Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan to Brussels to discuss partnership between the bloc and the country.

The Armenian parliament on Tuesday, May 8 elected Pashinyan as the country’s new prime minister after weeks of political standoff, a civil campaign against the ruling authorities and massive protests in Yerevan and across the country.

According to a statement from the European Union's press office, Mogherini spoke by phone with Pashinyan to congratulate him on his election as the new Prime Minister of Armenia.

"They agreed on the importance of the partnership between the EU and Armenia and looked forward to meeting in person, with the High Representative inviting the Prime Minister to Brussels at the earliest opportunity," the EU's statement said.

"They discussed the next steps following the Prime Minister's election by the Armenian Parliament, including the future formation of a government, and touched on further opportunities to strengthen links between the EU and Armenia. They also briefly discussed foreign policy priorities, including the Nagorno Karabakh conflict, the peaceful resolution of which remains, as reiterated by the High Representative, a top priority for the European Union."

Also, High Representative Mogherini said she looks forward to working with Pashinyan and, in the future, his government.