Azerbaijan says ready for Karabakh negotiations

May 10, 2018 - 15:12 AMT

PanARMENIAN.Net - Azerbaijan is ready to continue substantive negotiations on the settlement of the Nagorno Karabakh conflict with the mediation of OSCE Minsk Group Co-Chairs, said Hikmat Hajiyev, a spokesman for Azerbaijan's foreign ministry.

Hajiyev said Baku hopes that "the new political leadership of Armenia will not repeat the mistakes of its predecessors."

Armenia has a new prime minister elected by the National Assembly on Tuesday, May 8.

"I would like to reiterate that Azerbaijan stands ready to continue the substantive negotiations on the basis of existing agenda with the mediation of OSCE Minsk Group Co-Chairs for the soonest resolution of conflict,” Hajiyev said, according to APA.

