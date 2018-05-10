PM wants to sack Armenia police, National Security Service chiefs
May 10, 2018 - 11:45 AMT
PanARMENIAN.Net - Prime minister Nikol Pashinyan has sent proposals to president Armen Sarkissian about relieving Armenia’s police chief and the Director of the National Security Service from their duties.
“I just signed the proposal addressed to the president of Armenia about the dismissal of Vladimir Gasparyan and Georgi Kutoyan from the posts of the Chief of Police and the Director of the National Security Service, respectively,” Pashinyan said in a Facebook post.
The Armenian parliament on Tuesday, May 8 elected Pashinyan as the country’s new prime minister after weeks of political standoff, a civil campaign against the ruling authorities and massive protests in Yerevan and across the country.
The newly-elected prime-minister is expected to name new candidates for key posts in the country.
Lawmaker from the Armenian Revolutionary Federation (Dashnaktsutyun) Armen Babayan has submitted a letter of resignation.
Russian officials had high-level phone contacts with the protest leaders and the ruling elite that was clinging to power, sources say.
Pashinyan secured a relevant number of votes necessary for getting the job after 59 Armenian lawmakers voted to grant him the PM’s powers.
Pashinyan did not collect enough votes to secure the post as all the RPA lawmakers but one voted against his candidacy.
