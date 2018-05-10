Pashinyan urges Armenians worldwide to visit Artsakh

PanARMENIAN.Net - Newly-elected prime minister Nikol Pashinyan has urged Armenians worldwide to visit Artsakh (Nagorno Karabakh) to see and feel the atmosphere there, Pashinyan said on his way back to Armenia from a visit to Artsakh on Wednesday, May 9.

The Armenian parliament on Tuesday elected Pashinyan as the country’s new prime minister after weeks of political standoff, a civil campaign against the ruling authorities and massive protests in Yerevan and across the country.

According to him, Stepanakert, the capital, is a very beautiful city, while Karabakh is home to so many places worth visiting.

“I hope fellow Armenians in Armenia and the Diaspora won’t miss the chance to visit Artsakh,” Pashinyan said on Facebook, describing the local cuisine as “exceptional.”