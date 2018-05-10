// IP Marketing video - START// IP Marketing video - END

Syrian army fires missiles into Golan Heights for first time in decades

Syrian army fires missiles into Golan Heights for first time in decades
May 10, 2018 - 13:22 AMT

PanARMENIAN.Net - The Syrian military took a bold stance pn Thursday, May 10 night, firing several missiles into the Golan Heights for the first time in decades, Al-Masdar News reports.

A military source in Damascus said that the Syrian military fired the missiles towards an Israeli base in the Golan Heights; however, he could not confirm if any of the missiles struck their intended targets.

The Syrian military does not often respond to Israel’s attacks, but with much of Damascus secured, the government forces have become more confident, the news agency says.

Related links:
Al-Masdar News. Syrian military fires missiles into occupied Golan Heights for first time in decades
 Top stories
Singapore named world's most expensive city for a fifth year runningSingapore named world's most expensive city for a fifth year running
Meanwhile, New York has moved four places down the ranking to 13th position owing to a weakening of the US dollar in 2017.
Syrian army launches operation to capture key East Ghouta townSyrian army launches operation to capture key East Ghouta town
According to a source, the Syrian army attacked several axes around Mesraba in a bid to overwhelm the Islamist rebels that defend the town.
The Armenian touch in Calcutta architecture: The HinduThe Armenian touch in Calcutta architecture: The Hindu
Park Street, Calcutta’s iconic restaurant and bar street, has at least three other buildings credited to Armenians.
Azerbaijan says will equip army with Azerbaijan says will equip army with "new modern weapons"
"The necessary funds are and will continue being allocated, including those for the purchase of new modern weapons," he said.
Partner news
 Articles
The Queen of Thieves

New York’s first female crime boss

 Most popular in the section
Scientists edge closer to solving the Devils Tower mystery
Sitting too much may affect your memory, research finds
Researchers 'getting closer' to trials of vaccine for opioid addiction
British Tornado fighter jets ready for bombing raids on Syria's Homs
Home
All news
Overview: World
Other news in this section
 Latest news
Acting finance minister quits amid wave of resignations Aramyan resigned on May 10 as newly-elected prime minister Nikol Pashinyan is expected to form a new government within several days.
Armenian Quarter of Jerusalem: Atlas Obscura Armenians displaced from the former Ottoman Empire because of the genocide brought with them a special type of ceramic.
Heads of Armenia National Security Service, police dismissed Vladimir Gasparyan and Georgi Kutoyan were dismissed from the posts of the Chief of Police and the Director of the National Security Service.
Christie’s to auction exceptional bracelet by Armenian jewelers Christie’s will sell an exceptional bracelet by the prominent Boghossian family - who are of Armenian descent - at a live auction.