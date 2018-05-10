Syrian army fires missiles into Golan Heights for first time in decades

PanARMENIAN.Net - The Syrian military took a bold stance pn Thursday, May 10 night, firing several missiles into the Golan Heights for the first time in decades, Al-Masdar News reports.

A military source in Damascus said that the Syrian military fired the missiles towards an Israeli base in the Golan Heights; however, he could not confirm if any of the missiles struck their intended targets.

The Syrian military does not often respond to Israel’s attacks, but with much of Damascus secured, the government forces have become more confident, the news agency says.