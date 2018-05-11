Nearly half of Russians say Armenia events ‘impossible’ in Russia

PanARMENIAN.Net - More than half of Russians polled by the Russian Public Opinion Research Center (VTsIOM) have said that they follow the developments in Armenia, most often describing the situation as a "velvet revolution", TASS reports.

After weeks of peaceful protests which paralyzed traffic in Yerevan and across the republic, former prime minister Serzh Sargsyan was forced to resign, with the parliament ultimately electing protest leader Nikol Pashinyan as the new head of government.

According to the results of the survey, 59% of respondents are interested in the situation in Armenia, but only 9% of them closely follow the events in this country, while the rest (50%) follow them from time to time. 40% of respondents reported that they are not interested in the matter.

78% of the respondents in the group interested in what is happening - which makes up for about half of all the participants - believe that in Russia "it is impossible" to repeat such events. 15% think it’s probably possible.

In the course of the survey, participants, who stated that they were aware of what was happening in Armenia, were asked to briefly describe these events. The most popular option (28%) was the definition "velvet revolution", followed by "mass unrest, protests actions related to Sargsyan's elections" (14%), "there will be elections for a new head of state" (10%). At the same time, 30% were undecided.