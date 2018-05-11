// IP Marketing video - START// IP Marketing video - END

Armenia to inaugurate its first-ever dinosaurs park

May 11, 2018 - 12:09 AMT

PanARMENIAN.Net - Armenia’s first-ever dinosaurs park called Dinoland will open on Saturday, May 12 just outside Yerevan, the country’s capital.

The park hosts animated dinosaur models, up to 7 meters tall, which move, breathe, blink, make sounds and even lay eggs.

A special model has been designed which visitors can ride in Dinoland and go back in time 56 million years.

