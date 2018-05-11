Armenian, Georgian Prime Ministers agree to meet soon
May 11, 2018 - 14:07 AMT
PanARMENIAN.Net - Armenian and Georgian Prime Ministers Nikol Pashinyan and Giorgi Kvirikashvili agreed to meet in the future during a phone call on Friday, May 11.
The two hailed the relations between the two countries and the positive dynamics in their development, at the same time stressing the need to boost partnership in many sectors.
Kvirikashvili invited Pashinyan to Georgia, while Pashinyan said that relations between the two country should develop irrespective of geopolitical factors
According to Pashinyan, it is important that bilateral economic cooperation correspond to the special ties between the two countries.
Pashinyan, an opposition politician who led a “velvet” revolution in the country for several weeks, was declared prime minister by the parliament.
Top stories
The son of Armenian immigrants, Deukmejian had years of public office on his resumé before winning election as governor
Also, High Representative Mogherini said she looks forward to working with Pashinyan and, in the future, his government.
An animated film dedicated to the Armenian Genocide took the first prize at the Global India International Film Festival.
An escalation of the military conflict between Armenia and Azerbaijan surrounding Nagorno Karabakh is inevitable, a think tank said.
Partner news
Latest news
New Armenian 1st Deputy PM, several ministers appointed Armen Sarkissian has signed several decrees, appointing new First Deputy Prime Minister, deputy prime minister and several ministers.
Iran will ‘level Tel Aviv and Haifa if Israel acts foolishly’ - minister Ahmad Khatami said following the Friday prayer in Tehran that if Israel acts ‘foolishly’, Tel Aviv and Haifa will be destroyed.
Rebels in southern Damascus hand over arsenal before evacuation Rebel fighters formerly held towns in southern Damascus continue to hand over their weapons before leaving to the country’s north.
New ocean layer discovered around Bermuda You almost pinch yourself and think you’re on some distant planet," explains Professor Alex Rogers as he remembers his dives.