Armenian, Georgian Prime Ministers agree to meet soon

PanARMENIAN.Net - Armenian and Georgian Prime Ministers Nikol Pashinyan and Giorgi Kvirikashvili agreed to meet in the future during a phone call on Friday, May 11.

The two hailed the relations between the two countries and the positive dynamics in their development, at the same time stressing the need to boost partnership in many sectors.

Kvirikashvili invited Pashinyan to Georgia, while Pashinyan said that relations between the two country should develop irrespective of geopolitical factors

According to Pashinyan, it is important that bilateral economic cooperation correspond to the special ties between the two countries.

Pashinyan, an opposition politician who led a “velvet” revolution in the country for several weeks, was declared prime minister by the parliament.