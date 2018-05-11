Merkel vows to support Armenia’s modernization, reform agenda
May 11, 2018 - 14:28 AMT
PanARMENIAN.Net - German Chancellor Angela Merkel has said that Berlin will continue supporting Armenia’s modernization and reform agenda.
The Chancellor on Friday, May 11 congratulated Nikol Pashinyan on his election in the post of prime minister.
Pashinyan, an opposition politician who led a “velvet” revolution in the country for several weeks, was declared prime minister by the parliament on Tuesday.
In her message, Merkel said that Germany, as a trustworthy partner, will continue supporting Armenia in the process of modernization and implementation of reforms and make effort to deepen friendly ties.
The head of the German government also hailed the participants of the political process in Armenia who “showed a high sense of responsibility.”
