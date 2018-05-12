Armenian army’s combat readiness will be at highest level: Minister
May 12, 2018 - 16:06 AMT
PanARMENIAN.Net - The combat readiness of the Armenian Armed Forces will be at a level that creates favorable conditions for successful negotiations, if necessary, and from a position of strength, Defense Minister Davit Tonoyan said on Saturday, May 12.
The defense chief thanked Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan for the confidence he had shown after the latter recommended the president to name Tonoyan the country’s new defense minister.
Tonoyan also noted that it is a great honor for him to return to the Ministry of Defense where he served as a Deputy Defense Minister for a long time.
According to the Minister, all instructions given by Pashinyan so far will be reflected in the government program as soon as possible.
