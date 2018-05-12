Chinese PM congratulates Pashinyan on election as Armenian premier

PanARMENIAN.Net - Chinese Premier Li Keqiang on Friday, May 11 congratulated Nikol Pashinyan on his election as Armenian prime minister, Xinhua reports.

In a congratulatory message, Li spoke positively of the achievements made in the development of China-Armenia relations after the two countries established diplomatic ties.

He expressed willingness to work with Pashinyan to continuously lift bilateral ties to higher levels.

China stands ready to synergize its Belt and Road Initiative and Armenian development strategies so as to make the development of bilateral ties and cooperation benefit the two peoples, said the Chinese premier.