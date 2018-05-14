Armenian community slams racist signs around Sydney's Top Ryde
May 14, 2018 - 11:26 AMT
PanARMENIAN.Net - The Armenian National Committee of Australia (ANC-AU) has strongly condemned racist posters targeting the Asian-Australian community, which have appeared around Top Ryde, Sydneyover the weekend.
The posters carry slogans including "No More Asians - It's Not The Face of Australia", "Stop Asians applying for public housing assistance. They have no right to it. It puts Aussies homeless.", "Save our Aussie culture, politicians murdering our culture for short gain. Australia is not Asia.", and other poorly-worded hate speech directed at Asian-Australians.
Mayor of the City of Ryde, Jerome Laxale, said: "Ryde is one of the most vibrant and diverse cities in Australia. We are proud of our multiculturalism. This rubbish hate speech has no place in Ryde."
ANC-AU Executive Director, Haig Kayserian agreed with Laxale.
"Ryde is home to more Armenian-Australians than any other municipality in Australia," Kayserian said. "It is a welcoming part of the country and this sort of racist propaganda is unacceptable."
"Asian-Australians, like all minorities, have contributed greatly to the fabric of this country and any action making our society less accepting is downright un-Australian," Kayserian added.
Top stories
The son of Armenian immigrants, Deukmejian had years of public office on his resumé before winning election as governor
Also, High Representative Mogherini said she looks forward to working with Pashinyan and, in the future, his government.
Turkish forces mainly used German rifles and other weapons to carry out the Genocide of the Armenian people, a new report has found.
An animated film dedicated to the Armenian Genocide took the first prize at the Global India International Film Festival.
Partner news
Latest news
Bangladeshi citizens says got lost while violating Armenia border According to them, they were trying to reach Turkey via Iran but accidentally crossed the border to Armenia.
Satellite images allegedly show aftermath of Israeli strike on Syria The images provided by satellite imaging company ImageSat International (ISI) are yet to be independently verified.
Sargsyan "did not discuss state of emergency" in Armenia Petrosyan said in response to the article that Sargsyan has not discussed a possible state of emergency with any foreign leader.
EAEU expected to sign agreements with China, Iran on May 17 The Eurasian Economic Union (EAEU) is expected to sign agreement with China and Iran on May 17 in Astana, Kazakhstan.