Armenia minister proposes special parliament chamber for Diaspora
May 14, 2018 - 12:03 AMT
PanARMENIAN.Net - Newly-appointed Diaspora Minister Mkhitar Hayrapetyan has proposed creating a two-chamber parliament in Armenia, with one of them designated for members of the Diaspora.
“I’ll try to address this issue in the near future, this can’t be decided by a single person,” Hayrapetyan said, according to Sputnik Armenia.
“The proposal included in the program of our political party must first be discussed. I was one of the initiators of that idea.”
According to him, this is the right way to collaborate with and involve the Diaspora in the decision-making process.
Although he is unsure whether the proposal will make it to the government program, he vowed to push the idea forward.
Also, Hayrapetyan said the Diasporan members of parliament will be elected in their respective communities.
