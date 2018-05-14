// IP Marketing video - START// IP Marketing video - END

Armenia minister proposes special parliament chamber for Diaspora

Armenia minister proposes special parliament chamber for Diaspora
May 14, 2018 - 12:03 AMT

PanARMENIAN.Net - Newly-appointed Diaspora Minister Mkhitar Hayrapetyan has proposed creating a two-chamber parliament in Armenia, with one of them designated for members of the Diaspora.

“I’ll try to address this issue in the near future, this can’t be decided by a single person,” Hayrapetyan said, according to Sputnik Armenia.

“The proposal included in the program of our political party must first be discussed. I was one of the initiators of that idea.”

According to him, this is the right way to collaborate with and involve the Diaspora in the decision-making process.

Although he is unsure whether the proposal will make it to the government program, he vowed to push the idea forward.

Also, Hayrapetyan said the Diasporan members of parliament will be elected in their respective communities.

Related links:
Armeniasputnik.am. Սփյուռքի նախարարն առաջարկում է երկպալատանի խորհրդարան ստեղծել
 Top stories
Republicans say have yet to discuss issue of snap parliamentary electionsRepublicans say have yet to discuss issue of snap parliamentary elections
RPA spokesman Eduard Sharmazanov said former prime minister Serzh Sargsyan remains “our president and leader.”
Lawmaker from Armenian Revolutionary Federation faction resignsLawmaker from Armenian Revolutionary Federation faction resigns
Lawmaker from the Armenian Revolutionary Federation (Dashnaktsutyun) Armen Babayan has submitted a letter of resignation.
Former Armenian PM 'was in touch with Russian officials' before quittingFormer Armenian PM 'was in touch with Russian officials' before quitting
Russian officials had high-level phone contacts with the protest leaders and the ruling elite that was clinging to power, sources say.
Nikol Pashinyan - Armenia’s new prime ministerNikol Pashinyan - Armenia’s new prime minister
Pashinyan secured a relevant number of votes necessary for getting the job after 59 Armenian lawmakers voted to grant him the PM’s powers.
Partner news
 Articles
Armenia’s eleven

Who is who in the web of so many Sargsyans

 Most popular in the section
Genocide recognition process irreversible, Armenia tells Turkey
Armenia appoints new ambassadors to France, Israel
RPA to discuss Armenia PM candidate after April 9: spokesman
Former Armenian leader won’t attend new president’s inauguration
Home
All news
Overview: Politics
Other news in this section
 Latest news
Bangladeshi citizens says got lost while violating Armenia border According to them, they were trying to reach Turkey via Iran but accidentally crossed the border to Armenia.
Satellite images allegedly show aftermath of Israeli strike on Syria The images provided by satellite imaging company ImageSat International (ISI) are yet to be independently verified.
Turkey expects ‘sober judgement’ from Armenian authorities Armenia remains outside the positive image of the region, Recep Tayyip Erdogan said during his three-day state visit to the UK.
Putin hopes ties with Armenia will advance 'as robustly as before' (video) The Russian president stressed that Moscow "views Armenia as its closest partner and ally in the region".