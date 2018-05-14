Turkey expects ‘sober judgement’ from Armenian authorities

PanARMENIAN.Net - Armenia remains outside the positive image of the region, Turkish president Recep Tayyip Erdogan said during his three-day state visit to the UK.

Erdogan used a speech at the Chatham House think tank to weigh in on Turkey’s international and regional policy priorities.

When speaking about the situation in the Caucasus and the Middle Asia, Erdogan said Turkey “supports peace, welfare and development initiatives.”

“The only country missing from this positive image is Armenia,” the Turkish leader said.

“We are waiting for the day when the authorities of this country will show a reasonable approach and sober judgment.”

Turkey on Friday, May 11 said it was ready to consider any offer by new Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan for a "new page" in relations after the protest leader said he was prepared to open diplomatic ties without preconditions.