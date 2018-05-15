Lawmaker briefs EPP president on current state of play in Armenia
May 15, 2018 - 10:54 AMT
PanARMENIAN.Net - Head of the foreign relations committee of the Armenian parliament Armen Ashotyan on Monday, May 14 met Joseph Daul, the President in the European People’s Party.
At the meeting in Brussels, Ashotyan detailed Daul about the latest developments and the current situation in Armenia.
“Today I met EPP President Joseph Daul in EPP headquarters. I briefed the President about recent developments in Armenia and the current state of play,” Ashotyan said.
“We discussed the further involvement of our Party in EPP activities as well as future of Armenia-EU relations in the framework of the Comprehensive and Enhanced Partnership Agreement.”
The CEPA between the EU and Armenia was signed by top EU diplomat Federica Mogherini and then Armenian foreign minister Edward Nalbandian in Brussels on November 24, 2017.
