Artsakh president, chief of Armenia General Staff talk army-building

PanARMENIAN.Net - Artsakh President Bako Sahakyan on Tuesday, May 15 met the head of the General Staff of the Armenian Armed forces, Movses Hakobyan.

At the meeting, issues related to the army building and cooperation between the two Armenian states in the defense sector were high on the agenda.

Also attending the meeting was Artsakh defense minister Levon Mnatsakanyan.