Azeri foreign minister, OSCE Minsk Group co-chairs talk Karabakh
May 15, 2018 - 14:44 AMT
PanARMENIAN.Net - Azerbaijan foreign minister Elmar Mammadyarov is meeting the OSCE Minsk Group co-chairs in Paris on Tuesday, May 14, foreign ministry spokesman Hikmet Hajiyev said in a tweet.
At the meeting, the Nagorno Karabakh conflict and recent developments in Armenia are being discussed.
"Azerbaijan stands ready for substantial talks for the soonest resolution of conflict," Hajiyev said.
