Azeri foreign minister, OSCE Minsk Group co-chairs talk Karabakh

May 15, 2018 - 14:44 AMT

PanARMENIAN.Net - Azerbaijan foreign minister Elmar Mammadyarov is meeting the OSCE Minsk Group co-chairs in Paris on Tuesday, May 14, foreign ministry spokesman Hikmet Hajiyev said in a tweet.

At the meeting, the Nagorno Karabakh conflict and recent developments in Armenia are being discussed.

"Azerbaijan stands ready for substantial talks for the soonest resolution of conflict," Hajiyev said.

And the Pulitzer Prize went to… a lot of Armenians

Honored as the best in literature, journalism

