Azeri foreign minister, OSCE Minsk Group co-chairs talk Karabakh

PanARMENIAN.Net - Azerbaijan foreign minister Elmar Mammadyarov is meeting the OSCE Minsk Group co-chairs in Paris on Tuesday, May 14, foreign ministry spokesman Hikmet Hajiyev said in a tweet.

At the meeting, the Nagorno Karabakh conflict and recent developments in Armenia are being discussed.

"Azerbaijan stands ready for substantial talks for the soonest resolution of conflict," Hajiyev said.