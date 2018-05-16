Trump congratulates Pashinyan on election as Armenia PM
May 16, 2018 - 10:37 AMT
PanARMENIAN.Net - U.S. President Donald Trump expressed his readiness to work with Armenia on a host of areas of mutual interest in a message he sent to newly-elected Prime Minister Nikol Pashinian.
"I look forward to working with you on the many areas of mutual interest for our two countries, including strengthening trade ties, democratic institutions, and regional security," Trump said.
"Progress on fighting corruption, bringing all political parties together, and peacefully solving the Nagorno Karabakh conflict will help these efforts and ensure Armenia’s bright future.”
Earlier last week US State Department said it will “work closely” with new Armenian government.
“The United States congratulates Nikol Pashinian as the new Prime Minister of Armenia,” a spokeswoman for the U.S. State Department, Heather Nauert, said in a statement released late last Tuesday.
“We look forward to working closely with the new government and with the people of Armenia on the many areas of shared interest between our countries, including increasing trade, working in support of democracy and rule of law, and safeguarding regional and global security,” she said.
Top stories
A group of Washington, DC lawyers decided last week to sue the Turkish government, two Turkish-Americans and three Turkish Canadians.
A budget of one billion rials (some $24,000) has been allocated to the projects that include flooring and strengthening as well.
The son of Armenian immigrants, Deukmejian had years of public office on his resumé before winning election as governor
Also, High Representative Mogherini said she looks forward to working with Pashinyan and, in the future, his government.
Partner news
Latest news
Syrian military moving troops to Aleppo for fresh offensive The Syrian military’s offensive in northern Latakia has been postponed due to the recent developments in the northern part of Aleppo.
Earliest version of ABCDs may have been discovered Three of the words start with the ancient equivalent of B, C and D, creating what may be a mnemonic phrase.
Researchers find way to reduce asthma attacks in pregnant women A long-term study managing asthma during pregnancy has found a way to halve the rates of asthma attacks for expectant mothers.
Armenia-Russia strategic ties will continue to expand: Defense Minister The minister stressed the importance of Armenian-Russian allied relations in ensuring the military security of Armenia.