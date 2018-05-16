// IP Marketing video - START// IP Marketing video - END

Trump congratulates Pashinyan on election as Armenia PM

May 16, 2018 - 10:37 AMT

PanARMENIAN.Net - U.S. President Donald Trump expressed his readiness to work with Armenia on a host of areas of mutual interest in a message he sent to newly-elected Prime Minister Nikol Pashinian.

"I look forward to working with you on the many areas of mutual interest for our two countries, including strengthening trade ties, democratic institutions, and regional security," Trump said.

"Progress on fighting corruption, bringing all political parties together, and peacefully solving the Nagorno Karabakh conflict will help these efforts and ensure Armenia’s bright future.”

Earlier last week US State Department said it will “work closely” with new Armenian government.

“The United States congratulates Nikol Pashinian as the new Prime Minister of Armenia,” a spokeswoman for the U.S. State Department, Heather Nauert, said in a statement released late last Tuesday.

“We look forward to working closely with the new government and with the people of Armenia on the many areas of shared interest between our countries, including increasing trade, working in support of democracy and rule of law, and safeguarding regional and global security,” she said.

