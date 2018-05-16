New ropeway to connect two major Karabakh cities
May 16, 2018 - 18:56 AMT
PanARMENIAN.Net - A ropeway connecting the cities of Stepanakert and Shushi in Artsakh (Nagorno Karabakh) will be built as construction work is set to begin in the near future, Artsakhpress reports.
Artsakh State Minister Arayik Harutyunyan revealed on Wednesday, May 16 that the cable car will serve as a means of transportation between the two towns, set to also boost tourism.
“We have plans to open a modern recreational area in Shushi with a wide array of children’s attractions," Harutyunyan said.
"A lot of work is being done in the tourism sector to adjust the field of infrastructures to the location. This will result in the development of small and medium-sized enterprises."
Harutyunyan expects that the number of tourists visiting Artsakh will increase, as will the number of days they choose to spend in the country.
