Armenia-Russia strategic ties will continue to expand: Defense Minister

PanARMENIAN.Net - Strategic partnership between Armenia and Russia will continue to expand and develop given the major potential in the various fields, Defense Minister Davit Tonoyan said at a meeting with Russian envoy Andrey Ivanov and Military and Air Attaché, Major-General Yevgeny Bulavintsev in Yerevan.

At the meeting on Wednesday, May 16, the minister stressed the importance of Armenian-Russian allied relations in ensuring the military security of Armenia.

Tonoyan also prioritized the cooperation between the two countries within military political blocs, particularly the Collective Security Treaty Organization, as well as within the framework of international agencies.

Besides, further development paths of cooperation at the military-political, military and military-technical levels were identified at the meetings.

Russian President Vladimir Putin said at a meeting with newly-elected Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan that he expects that under the new Armenian government relations between Moscow and Yerevan will continue to develop just as robustly as before.