Eurasian Economic Union, Iran sign free trade deal
May 17, 2018 - 10:44 AMT
PanARMENIAN.Net - The Eurasian Economic Union (EAEU) and Iran signed an agreement on a free trade zone after “lengthy and complicated negotiations”, Deputy Armenian Prime Minister Tigran Avinyan said in a Facebook post on Thursday, May 17.
“I’d like to specifically stress the serious work accomplished by the Armenian side throughout the talks, which is hailed by all our partners,” Avinyan said.
The Deputy Prime Minister expressed confidence that the deal will open new opportunities to Armenian producers to enter the Iranian market, at the same time creating favorable conditions for establishing new production capacities in Armenia.
A trade bloc established in 2015, the EAEU was based on the Customs Union of Russia, Kazakhstan, and Belarus. It was later joined by Armenia and Kyrgyzstan. In 2016, Vietnam officially became the first non-regional country to join the bloc. The union is designed to ensure the free movement of goods, services, capital and workers between member countries.
Top stories
The members of the delegation put flowers at monument and the eternal fire and honored in silence the memory of the Holy Martyrs.
The construction of a ropeway connecting the cities of Stepanakert and Shushi in Artsakh are set to begin in the near future.
A group of Washington, DC lawyers decided last week to sue the Turkish government, two Turkish-Americans and three Turkish Canadians.
A budget of one billion rials (some $24,000) has been allocated to the projects that include flooring and strengthening as well.
Partner news
Latest news
Armenia’s FIFA ranking unchanged at 98th spot for second month Leading the FIFA ranking are Germany, Brazil and Belgium, while Tonga, Somalia and Eritrea come in the bottom end.
Turkish military establishes 12th observation post in Syria’s Idlib the entire chunk of territories is now completely sealed off to prevent any potential offensive by the Syrian forces.
Armenia’s first president, former Russian envoy talk Karabakh Vladimir Kazimirov served as a representative of the Russian president in the negotiations on the Karabakh settlement.
Mutation protects against Alzheimer's-like disease in mice the study found that a specific mutation can reduce the characteristic accumulation of the amyloid-beta peptide that occurs.