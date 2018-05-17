// IP Marketing video - START// IP Marketing video - END

Swedish lawmakers visit Armenian Genocide memorial

May 17, 2018 - 10:28 AMT

PanARMENIAN.Net - A Swedish delegation headed by the Deputy Parliament Speaker Björn Söder, accompanied by the latter's Armenian counterpart Eduard Sharmazanov, visited Tsitsernakaberd Armenian Genocide Memorial Complex in Yerevan.

The members of the delegation put flowers at monument and the eternal fire and honored in silence the memory of the Holy Martyrs.

They also visited the Armenian Genocide Museum-Institute and learned more about the exhibits.

At the end of the tour, the guests left a note in the Book of Memories.

On April 24, Armenians worldwide commemorated the 103rd anniversary of the Genocide which began in the Ottoman Empire in 1915 and continued until 1923. Some three dozen countries, hundreds of local government bodies and international organizations have so far recognized the killings of 1.5 million Armenians in the Ottoman Empire as Genocide. Turkey denies to this day.

And the Pulitzer Prize went to… a lot of Armenians

Honored as the best in literature, journalism

