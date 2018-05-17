// IP Marketing video - START// IP Marketing video - END

Erdogan says won’t allow Israel to steal Jerusalem

Erdogan says won’t allow Israel to steal Jerusalem
May 17, 2018 - 10:56 AMT

PanARMENIAN.Net - Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan said on Wednesday, May 16 that the United Nations had "collapsed" in the face of events in Gaza where Israeli forces killed 60 Palestinian protesters on Monday as the United States relocated its Israel embassy to Jerusalem, The Jerusalem Post reports.

Turkey has been among the most vocal critics of the Israeli use of deadly force against protesters at the Gaza border and of the U.S. decision to open its new embassy in Jerusalem. It called for an emergency meeting of the Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) in Istanbul on Friday.

Speaking at a dinner on the first day of the Muslim holy month of Ramadan, Erdogan said the majority of the international community had failed to react to the events in Gaza, and warned that remaining silent would mean "opening a very dangerous door."

"In the face of all these events, the United Nations has ended. (It has) become exhausted and collapsed," Erdogan said. "If Israel's bullying is met with more silence, the world will rapidly be dragged into a chaos where thuggery prevails."

The events in Gaza have also sparked a diplomatic row between Turkey and Israel, with both countries expelling each other's senior diplomats on Tuesday.

A bill recognizing the Armenian Genocide returned to the Knesset’s agenda on Wednesday after Turkey and Israel withdrew each other’s ambassadors over Gaza tensions.

Photo. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi
Related links:
The Jerusalem Post. ERDOGAN: TURKEY WILL NOT ALLOW ISRAEL TO STEAL JERUSALEM FROM PALESTINIANS
 Top stories
Singapore named world's most expensive city for a fifth year runningSingapore named world's most expensive city for a fifth year running
Meanwhile, New York has moved four places down the ranking to 13th position owing to a weakening of the US dollar in 2017.
Syrian army launches operation to capture key East Ghouta townSyrian army launches operation to capture key East Ghouta town
According to a source, the Syrian army attacked several axes around Mesraba in a bid to overwhelm the Islamist rebels that defend the town.
The Armenian touch in Calcutta architecture: The HinduThe Armenian touch in Calcutta architecture: The Hindu
Park Street, Calcutta’s iconic restaurant and bar street, has at least three other buildings credited to Armenians.
Azerbaijan says will equip army with Azerbaijan says will equip army with "new modern weapons"
"The necessary funds are and will continue being allocated, including those for the purchase of new modern weapons," he said.
Partner news
 Articles
The Queen of Thieves

New York’s first female crime boss

 Most popular in the section
Scientists edge closer to solving the Devils Tower mystery
Sitting too much may affect your memory, research finds
Researchers 'getting closer' to trials of vaccine for opioid addiction
British Tornado fighter jets ready for bombing raids on Syria's Homs
Home
All news
Overview: World
Other news in this section
 Latest news
Armenia’s FIFA ranking unchanged at 98th spot for second month Leading the FIFA ranking are Germany, Brazil and Belgium, while Tonga, Somalia and Eritrea come in the bottom end.
Armenia’s first president, former Russian envoy talk Karabakh Vladimir Kazimirov served as a representative of the Russian president in the negotiations on the Karabakh settlement.
U.S. Congressmen urge expanded aid to Armenia, Artsakh Frank Pallone (D-NJ) and Adam Schiff (D-CA) submitted powerful testimony to key House foreign aid appropriators.
Armenian Committee endorses Gavin Newsom for California Governor Earlier in 2017, Gavin Newsom enthusiastically endorsed his support for Karo Torossian in LA’s City Council District 7 race.