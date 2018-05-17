Iran hopes to witness 'further development of ties' with Armenia
May 17, 2018 - 11:27 AMT
PanARMENIAN.Net - Iranian President Hassan Rouhani sent a message to the Prime Minister of Armenia to offer congratulations on his election and expressed hope that Tehran-Yerevan ties would further develop, Mehr News Agency reports.
In a message on Wednesday, May 16, Rouhani congratulated Nikol Pashinyan on his election as the Armenian new prime minister, wishing him and the nation of Armenia prosperity and felicity in his term.
He also said he hopes to witness "further development of relations between the two countries" during Prime Minister Pashinyan's term in office.
Pashinyan was elected the Armenian Prime Minister on May 8, following weeks of protests and a campaign of civil disobedience that sought the resignation of the ruling authorities.
Former PM Serzh Sargsyan was ousted just one week after taking the post, while the National Assembly was left with virtually no choice but to elect Pashinyan as the country’s next Premier.
During rallies, Pashinyan demanded the resignation of ruling authorities, the election as PM of the “popular candidate” - i.e. himself - and snap parliamentary elections.
