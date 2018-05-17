Armenia’s first president, former Russian envoy talk Karabakh
May 17, 2018 - 16:15 AMT
PanARMENIAN.Net - The first Armenian president, chairman of the Armenian National Congress (ANC) Levon Ter-Petrosyan has discussed the process of the settlement of the Nagorno Кarabakh conflict with prominent Russian diplomat Vladimir Kazimirov.
Kazimirov served as a representative of the Russian president in the negotiations on the Karabakh settlement and a co-chair of what later became the OSCE Minsk Group.
The side discussed issues related to the peace process, with ANC deputy chairman Levon Zurabyan also participating in the meeting.
