// IP Marketing video - START// IP Marketing video - END

Armenia’s first president, former Russian envoy talk Karabakh

Armenia’s first president, former Russian envoy talk Karabakh
May 17, 2018 - 16:15 AMT

PanARMENIAN.Net - The first Armenian president, chairman of the Armenian National Congress (ANC) Levon Ter-Petrosyan has discussed the process of the settlement of the Nagorno Кarabakh conflict with prominent Russian diplomat Vladimir Kazimirov.

Kazimirov served as a representative of the Russian president in the negotiations on the Karabakh settlement and a co-chair of what later became the OSCE Minsk Group.

The side discussed issues related to the peace process, with ANC deputy chairman Levon Zurabyan also participating in the meeting.

 Top stories
Republicans say have yet to discuss issue of snap parliamentary electionsRepublicans say have yet to discuss issue of snap parliamentary elections
RPA spokesman Eduard Sharmazanov said former prime minister Serzh Sargsyan remains “our president and leader.”
Lawmaker from Armenian Revolutionary Federation faction resignsLawmaker from Armenian Revolutionary Federation faction resigns
Lawmaker from the Armenian Revolutionary Federation (Dashnaktsutyun) Armen Babayan has submitted a letter of resignation.
Former Armenian PM 'was in touch with Russian officials' before quittingFormer Armenian PM 'was in touch with Russian officials' before quitting
Russian officials had high-level phone contacts with the protest leaders and the ruling elite that was clinging to power, sources say.
Nikol Pashinyan - Armenia’s new prime ministerNikol Pashinyan - Armenia’s new prime minister
Pashinyan secured a relevant number of votes necessary for getting the job after 59 Armenian lawmakers voted to grant him the PM’s powers.
Partner news
 Articles
Armenia’s eleven

Who is who in the web of so many Sargsyans

 Most popular in the section
Genocide recognition process irreversible, Armenia tells Turkey
Armenia appoints new ambassadors to France, Israel
RPA to discuss Armenia PM candidate after April 9: spokesman
Former Armenian leader won’t attend new president’s inauguration
Home
All news
Overview: Politics
Other news in this section
 Topic
 Latest news
Armenia’s FIFA ranking unchanged at 98th spot for second month Leading the FIFA ranking are Germany, Brazil and Belgium, while Tonga, Somalia and Eritrea come in the bottom end.
Turkish military establishes 12th observation post in Syria’s Idlib the entire chunk of territories is now completely sealed off to prevent any potential offensive by the Syrian forces.
Mutation protects against Alzheimer's-like disease in mice the study found that a specific mutation can reduce the characteristic accumulation of the amyloid-beta peptide that occurs.
U.S. Congressmen urge expanded aid to Armenia, Artsakh Frank Pallone (D-NJ) and Adam Schiff (D-CA) submitted powerful testimony to key House foreign aid appropriators.