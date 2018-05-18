World Cup guests to be offered a tour of Armenian cemetery in Rostov

PanARMENIAN.Net - On the sidelines of the World Cup 2018 in Russia, foreign guests will be offered a tour of the Armenian cemetery, which is very popular in Rostov, director of one of the museums in the city Galina Kulikova said, according to Rostovgazeta.ru.

“We expect a large number of foreign visitors, residents of other regions,” Kulikova said.

“They will be offered a walking tour along Pushkinskaya street and through venues connected with the history of cinema, as well as a special trip to the Armenian cemetery, which is of particular interest among tourists.”

The 2018 FIFA World Cup is scheduled to take place in Russia from June 14 to July 15, 2018, after the country was awarded the hosting rights on December 2, 2010.