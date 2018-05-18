Armenian Defense, Foreign Ministers examine border with Azerbaijan
May 18, 2018 - 17:02 AMT
PanARMENIAN.Net - Armenian Defense Minister Davit Tonoyan and Foreign Minister Zohrab Mnatsakanyan on Friday, May 18 visited the border with Azerbaijan near Nakhijevan, Defense Ministry spokesman Artsrun Hovhannisyan said in a Facebook post.
“Familiarizing themselves with the situation, the ministers discussed military service on the border with the command staff of the military unit,” Hovhannisyan said.
“Minister Tonoyan instructed the command staff to always be vigilant, not to succumb to provocations, but to strictly prevent any advancement by the rival.”
Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev said earlier that modern military equipment deployed in Nakhijevan, including long-range missiles, can destroy any enemy target.
