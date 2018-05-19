VivaCell-MTS employees join Bike to Work campaign in Yerevan

PanARMENIAN.Net - VivaCell-MTS is taking part in the Bike to Work international public awareness campaign for the second year with the aim of promoting healthy lifestyle among its employees.

The campaign is held in many countries around the world in May.

On May 18, a group of VivaCell-MTS employees started their working day with cycling. The participants of the campaign arrived at the workplace - VivaCell-MTS Headquarters - on their own bikes. This initiative is held given the growing number of bicyclists on the Yerevan streets, which not only is a new trend, but also an important step for promoting a healthy lifestyle.

"For the second year in a row, VivaCell-MTS encourages its employees to join the Bike to Work initiative. Indeed, biking can become the new breakthrough in solving important health and environmental issues in Armenia. For example, in parallel with the reduction of the number of vehicles, the volume of harmful gases emitted into the atmosphere will also reduce. The environmental approach is an important value system among company employees. Besides, availability of bicycle parking in the premises of the Company is an important condition for encouraging this new behavior among our employees and serving as an example for the general public," said VivaCell-MTS General Manager Ralph Yirikian.

Before the start of the campaign, beginner and experienced cyclists were introduced to the traffic rules for bicycles by the President of International Federation of Cyclists, Amateur Cycling and Sport Tourism Arman Antonyan.

“Throughout the five years of the activities of the Armenian Cycling Federation, cycling has become trendy in Armenia, although there are still a lot to improve in this direction. Bikes have become popular both among amateurs and tourists, also serving as a means of commuting. The Association has been suggesting a feasible model for promotion of bikes for quite a while as a solution to optimize traffic and unload the roads in the smaller center and some of the administrative districts of the capital, which might also give an opportunity to promote healthy life style, and we hope the recommendations will enter the public agenda” said Antonyan.

Biking has its benefits both for the individual and the society, as well as for the environment and communities. Riding a bike is the most convenient way to avoid traffic jams. Biking is also beneficial in terms of saving time and money. It is a good option for a morning workout, which promotes a healthy lifestyle for office workers during the day.

That same day, some VivaCell-MTS employees went to the English Park with their colleagues to learn to ride a bike.