HBO may be filming multiple 'Game Of Thrones' endings
May 19, 2018 - 15:30 AMT
PanARMENIAN.Net - "Game of Thrones" star Emilia Clarke has admitted that she suspects HBO is shooting multiple endings to the medieval fantasy, The Hollywood Reporter says.
The company, according to her, is deliberately keeping cast and crew in the dark to prevent spoilers from leaking online (again).
"There's lots of different endings that could happen. I think we're doing all of them and we aren't being told which is actually what's going to happen … I think that they don't even trust us."
