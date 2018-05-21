// IP Marketing video - START// IP Marketing video - END

Russian military finds NATO weapons at militants’ depots: report

Russian military finds NATO weapons at militants’ depots: report
May 21, 2018 - 10:28 AMT

PanARMENIAN.Net - Depots with weapons produced in NATO member-states as well as underground explosive production facilities are being found by members of the Russian Center for Syrian reconciliation and Syrian government troops in the territories liberated from militant groups, Sputnik cited the center as saying on Monday, May 21.

According to the statement, the officers are also revealing underground tunnels that are equipped with medical complexes as well as detention facilities for civilians. Syrian sappers continue to de-mine settlements in the liberated areas.

“We are in the Zaafarana settlement in the province of Homs at an al-Nusra Front terror group [also known as Jabhat Fatah al Sham, outlawed in Russia] observation point. We can see here a large number of gas masks, weapons produced abroad, for example, TOW-2 anti-tank guided missiles. The facilities are very well-equipped,” the center’s representative Andrey Nekipelov said.

Russia, alongside Iran and Turkey, is a guarantor of the ceasefire regime in Syria. Moscow has also been assisting Damascus by supporting the struggle against the various terrorist groups and by providing humanitarian aid to residents of the crisis-torn country.

Related links:
Sputnik. Russian military finds militants’ depots with NATO weapons
 Top stories
Human rights activist with Armenian roots jailed over social media postsHuman rights activist with Armenian roots jailed over social media posts
The Turkish government has investigated thousands of social media accounts and taken legal action against hundreds of them.
Singapore named world's most expensive city for a fifth year runningSingapore named world's most expensive city for a fifth year running
Meanwhile, New York has moved four places down the ranking to 13th position owing to a weakening of the US dollar in 2017.
Syrian army launches operation to capture key East Ghouta townSyrian army launches operation to capture key East Ghouta town
According to a source, the Syrian army attacked several axes around Mesraba in a bid to overwhelm the Islamist rebels that defend the town.
The Armenian touch in Calcutta architecture: The HinduThe Armenian touch in Calcutta architecture: The Hindu
Park Street, Calcutta’s iconic restaurant and bar street, has at least three other buildings credited to Armenians.
Partner news
 Articles
The Queen of Thieves

New York’s first female crime boss

 Most popular in the section
Scientists edge closer to solving the Devils Tower mystery
Sitting too much may affect your memory, research finds
Researchers 'getting closer' to trials of vaccine for opioid addiction
British Tornado fighter jets ready for bombing raids on Syria's Homs
Home
All news
Overview: World
Archive for May 21, 2018
Other news in this section
 Latest news
U.S. and Israel should recognize the Armenian Genocide: Bloomberg almost 30 countries have now officially classified the mass murder of Armenians as “Genocide.” Israel and the U.S. are not among them.
Armenian MP accuses Turkish judges of carrying out Erdogan’s order The Turkish lawmaker of Armenian origin accused Turkish judges of carrying out the illegal orders of the President Recep Tayyip Erdogan.
A lot of French-Armenians want to return to homeland: Ambassador Mkhitar Hayrapetyan said: “People are waiting for changes as a positive atmosphere is observed in the country."
Hitler reportedly did die in the Berlin bunker in 1945 A team of French pathologists were recently allowed to study a set of teeth kept in Moscow since the end of the war.