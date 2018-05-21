Armenian Army getting Tor missile systems from Russia
May 21, 2018 - 11:35 AMT
PanARMENIAN.Net - Armenia’s Air Defense will be enhanced with Tor missile systems, a Defense Ministry TV program revealed recently.
The Russian-made system is an all-weather low to medium altitude, short-range surface-to-air missile system designed for engaging airplanes, helicopters, cruise missiles, precision guided munitions, unmanned aerial vehicles and short-range ballistic threats
While there is no information about the modification or the number of systems to be delivered, they will join the Armed Forces within several months.
The land based system was accepted into service in 1986. Weighing 167 kg, the 9M330 missile is 3 m long, carries a 15 kg warhead and has a speed of around 65 km/h.
Top stories
The members of the delegation put flowers at monument and the eternal fire and honored in silence the memory of the Holy Martyrs.
The construction of a ropeway connecting the cities of Stepanakert and Shushi in Artsakh are set to begin in the near future.
A group of Washington, DC lawyers decided last week to sue the Turkish government, two Turkish-Americans and three Turkish Canadians.
A budget of one billion rials (some $24,000) has been allocated to the projects that include flooring and strengthening as well.
Partner news
Latest news
1,000 Islamists left Germany to support terrorists in Syria, Iraq: report The figure comes from an answer given by the government to a question from the parliamentary representatives of the Left Party.
Researchers working to create beer with cannabis instead of barley Researchers, students working with a Toronto-based company on recipe for beer made with cannabis instead of barley.
Syrian army 'in full control of Damascus' for first time since 2011 The Syrian Arab Army is in full control of Damascus city and its countryside for the first time since the advent of the conflict.
Armenian MP accuses Turkish judges of carrying out Erdogan’s order The Turkish lawmaker of Armenian origin accused Turkish judges of carrying out the illegal orders of the President Recep Tayyip Erdogan.