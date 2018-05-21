Armenian Army getting Tor missile systems from Russia

PanARMENIAN.Net - Armenia’s Air Defense will be enhanced with Tor missile systems, a Defense Ministry TV program revealed recently.

The Russian-made system is an all-weather low to medium altitude, short-range surface-to-air missile system designed for engaging airplanes, helicopters, cruise missiles, precision guided munitions, unmanned aerial vehicles and short-range ballistic threats

While there is no information about the modification or the number of systems to be delivered, they will join the Armed Forces within several months.

The land based system was accepted into service in 1986. Weighing 167 kg, the 9M330 missile is 3 m long, carries a 15 kg warhead and has a speed of around 65 km/h.