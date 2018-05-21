Armenia spent $170 mln on arms purchase from Russia in 2017
May 21, 2018 - 12:48 AMT
PanARMENIAN.Net - Under the budget of 2017, Armenia was to spend AMD 209.8 billion on the defense sector. According to a document by the National Statistical Service, however, expenditures topped AMD 294 billion, which is by about AMD 85 billion more than initially planned.
In an emailed response to PanARMENIAN.Net 's inquiry, the Defense Ministry said that AMD 82.2 billion (apx. $170 million) out of the AMD 85 billion were spent to finance the delivery of Russian-made military products as part of the state export loan provided by Russia.
The remaining part, according to the statement, was spent on “other defense needs.”
As reported earlier, Armenia’s Air Defense will be enhanced with Tor missile systems.
