A lot of French-Armenians want to return to homeland: Ambassador

PanARMENIAN.Net - A lot of French-Armenians would like to return to and live and work in their homeland, French ambassador to Yerevan Jonathan Lacôte said at a meeting with Diaspora Minister Mkhitar Hayrapetyan on Monday, May 21.

The diplomat expressed hope that Armenian-French relations will further develop and expand in the future.

Hayrapetyan, in turn, stressed the importance of activation of economic and cultural ties, adding that the Ministries of Education, Culture, Economic Development and Investments, Foreign Affairs are also working with the Diaspora.

The Minister said, in particular: “People are waiting for changes as a positive atmosphere is observed in the country.

“The Diaspora is diverse, we should collaborate with all the structures and organizations, we should work especially with the youth.