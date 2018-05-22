Days of Artsakh in France launch in Compiègne

PanARMENIAN.Net - Events within the frameworks of the fetival Days of Artsakh in France started in the French city of Compiègne on May 18.

Permanent Representative of Artsakh to France Hovhannes Gevorgyan participated in the opening ceremony. In his speech, he briefed the attendees on the ongoing processes in Artsakh and weighed in on the achievements in the areas of state-building and decentralized cooperation.

Within the frameworks of the Festival, a number of events were organized, including the screening of Arno Khayajanyan’s documentary film ‘We are Our Mountains’ and Hule Keshishyan’s animated film ‘Artsakh in 180 Seconds’.

Mayor of Compiègne, former Senator, member of the France-Artsakh Friendship Group Philippe Marini, members of the City Council, representatives of public organizations, and journalists were also attended the ceremony.