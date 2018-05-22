Days of Artsakh in France launch in Compiègne
May 22, 2018 - 10:20 AMT
PanARMENIAN.Net - Events within the frameworks of the fetival Days of Artsakh in France started in the French city of Compiègne on May 18.
Permanent Representative of Artsakh to France Hovhannes Gevorgyan participated in the opening ceremony. In his speech, he briefed the attendees on the ongoing processes in Artsakh and weighed in on the achievements in the areas of state-building and decentralized cooperation.
Within the frameworks of the Festival, a number of events were organized, including the screening of Arno Khayajanyan’s documentary film ‘We are Our Mountains’ and Hule Keshishyan’s animated film ‘Artsakh in 180 Seconds’.
Mayor of Compiègne, former Senator, member of the France-Artsakh Friendship Group Philippe Marini, members of the City Council, representatives of public organizations, and journalists were also attended the ceremony.
Top stories
The members of the delegation put flowers at monument and the eternal fire and honored in silence the memory of the Holy Martyrs.
The construction of a ropeway connecting the cities of Stepanakert and Shushi in Artsakh are set to begin in the near future.
A group of Washington, DC lawyers decided last week to sue the Turkish government, two Turkish-Americans and three Turkish Canadians.
A budget of one billion rials (some $24,000) has been allocated to the projects that include flooring and strengthening as well.
Partner news
Topic
Latest news
Scientists find link between tuberculosis and Parkinson's disease The mechanism our immune cells use to clear bacterial infections like tuberculosis (TB) might also be implicated in Parkinson's disease.
VivaCell-MTS announces Honor 10 preorders The full screen Honor 10 has a built-in AI assistant, features a 16+24MP back facing camera and a 24MP front facing camera.
Syrian opposition body accuses top rebel commander of fraud and theft The commander of Faylaq al-Rahman rebel group was accused of stealing a huge amount of money before leaving the capital.
Armenia’s revolution and the Karabakh conflict: Thomas de Waal Armenia’s new prime minister has so far taken a tough stance on the unresolved Karabakh conflict with Azerbaijan, de Waal says.