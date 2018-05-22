City of Pasadena commemorates 103rd anniv. of Armenian Genocide

PanARMENIAN.Net - In the months of March and April where the commemoration of the Armenian Genocide usually takes place in the lead up to April 24, the Armenian National Committee of America – Pasadena Chapter was entrenched in its customary duties of accepting proclamations and resolutions from the City of Pasadena and the Pasadena Unified School District (PUSD), Pasadena Now reports.

Respectively, the ANCA-Pasadena Chapter was busy in its pursuit of the long-held affirmation from the City of Pasadena, its school district and surrounding cities, that the Armenian Genocide has not seen closure and that it “must” be resolved in order for a semblance of closure to take place.

Armenian Genocide Proclamations

On Tuesday, March 27th, 2018, in its council chamber, the City of Sierra Madre, as it has done on many prior occasions, and subsequent to Councilmember John Harabedian’s customary message of the historical facts that had taken place 103 years before concerning the Armenian Genocide, presented the ANCA – Pasadena Chapter with the Genocide Proclamation. Board member Boghos Patatian accepted the proclamation on behalf of the board of directors. Also present for the solemn occasion were members from the Armenian Cultural Foundation (ACF) and Armenian Youth Federation (AYF).

On Wednesday, April 18th, 2018, assembled with members of the Armenian Cultural Foundation and the Armenian Youth Federation, the ANCA – Pasadena Chapter were presented with the Armenian Genocide Proclamation by the City of South Pasadena Mayor Pro Tem, Marina Khubesrian, M.D., in the city’s council chamber. With Mayor Richard D. Schneider, M.D., presiding over the city council’s meeting, the proclamation was read and presented to the ANCA – Pasadena Chapter.

AYF Nigol Touman Chairperson, Tro Mgrditchian, stressed the importance the Genocide proclamations present in pursuing a just cause. “That the cities of Pasadena, South Pasadena and Sierra Madre present the ANCA – Pasadena Chapter with these proclamations affirms their desire to see a resolution to the heinous Genocide that befell the Armenian Nation.”

At its regularly scheduled meeting, the City of Pasadena’s City Council presented the ANCA – Pasadena Chapter with the Genocide Proclamation on Monday, April 23rd, 2018. The proclamation was presented by Mayor Terry Tornek in council chambers with ANCA board of directors, ACF and AYF members all present for the occasion.

Armenian Genocide Resolutions

As it has become the custom, the Pasadena Unified School District’s (PUSD) Board of Education, at its March 29th, 2018, meeting in the district’s chamber, presented the ANCA – Pasadena Chapter and the Armenian Community of Organizations with the Genocide Resolution. The PUSD Board of Education acknowledged the Armenian Genocide by adopting Resolution No. 2447 which was read out loud by Pasadena High School students of Armenian American background before the members of the Board of Education, and which was presided over by, then, board President, Vruyr Boulghourjian, and the attending public. Present for the occasion were ANCA – Pasadena Chapter board members as well as AYF members.

The Armenian National Committee of America – Pasadena Chapter is the oldest, largest and most influential Armenian-American grassroots organization of its kind within the City of Pasadena. Founded in 1979, the Pasadena ANCA advocates for the social, economic, cultural, and political rights of the city’s thriving Armenian-American community and promotes increased civic service and participation at the grassroots and public policy levels.