U.S. Deputy Assistant Secretary to arrive in Armenia next week
May 22, 2018 - 11:53 AMT
PanARMENIAN.Net - A delegation headed by United States Deputy Assistant Secretary of State Bridget A. Brink will visit Yerevan next week, foreign ministry spokesman Tigran Balayan told reporters on Tuesday, May 22.
“French Foreign Minister Jean-Yves Le Drian will visit Armenia on May 27-28,” Balayan added.
According to him, hundreds of guests from the Diaspora will visit the country to participate in the events slated for May 28.
The First Republic of Armenia was proclaimed 100 years ago on May 28, but ceased to exist as an independent state, superseded by the Armenian Soviet Socialist Republic that became part of the Soviet Union in 1922. After the collapse of the Soviet Union, the republic regained its independence as the current Republic of Armenia in 1991.
