Armenia President, Prime Minister to visit Georgia
May 22, 2018 - 14:31 AMT
PanARMENIAN.Net - Armenian president Armen Sarkissian will visit Georgia on 25-26, foreign ministry spokesman Tigran Balayan said on Tuesday, May 22.
When in Georgia, Sarkissian is set to participate in celebrations marking the 100th anniversary of the foundation of the republic.
Later on May 30-31, Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan will visit the neighboring country.
According to Balayan, Foreign Minister Zohrab Mnatsakanyan will also make several visits in the near future both in bilateral and multilateral formats.
