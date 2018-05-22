Australia's Ryde City Council supports Artsakh's independence

PanARMENIAN.Net - Australia's Ryde City Council unanimously adopted a resolution in support of the independence of the Republic of Artsakh (Nagorno Karabakh) on Tuesday, May 22.

The City Council called on the central government to officially recognise the independence of Artsakh and strengthen Australia's relationship with Artsakh and its citizens.

The Resolution reads:

1. That Ryde City Council notes that 2018 marks the thirtieth anniversary of the start of the Artsakh Liberation movement, which led to the 1991 declaration of independence of the Republic of Artsakh (previously Nagorno Karabakh).

2. That Ryde City Council:

(a) acknowledges the importance of the basic human right to self determination and a free and a democratic society;

(b) recognises the right to self-determination of all peoples including those of the Republic of Artsakh;

(c) notes the Republic of Artsakh's sustained efforts towards creating a free and democratic society through the use of legitimate parliamentary elections and its continued efforts to develop a responsible government;

(d) supports and encourages the Republic of Artsakh's involvement within the international community and further encourages its engagement with the international community to reach a solution to the existing regional problems to establish peace and stability;

(e) encourages peaceful relations and the continued promotion of humanitarian and economic support for the people of the Republic of Artsakh; and

(f) calls on the Commonwealth Government to officially recognise the independence of the Republic of Artsakh and strengthen Australia's relationship with the Republic of Artsakh and its citizens.