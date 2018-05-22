Armenian dance flash mob to be held near Embassy in Moscow
May 22, 2018 - 18:47 AMT
PanARMENIAN.Net - A dance flash mob titled "Ari Pari Qochari" (Come Dance Kochari) will be held in Moscow near the Armenian Embassy in Russia on Saturday, May 26.
Vardanank choreographic ensemble will performed kochari in honor of the 100th anniversary of the First Republic of Armenia and the 2800th anniversary of the foundation of Yerevan, Nazaccent.ru reports.
The Armenian community of the French city of Grenoble started the flash mob by urging Armenians from all over the world to dance kochari on the same day, record the dances and publish the videos on the Internet with the hashtag #Aripariqochari.
Armenians have been dancing Kochari for over a thousand years, with dancers forming a closed circle, putting their hands on each other's shoulders.
