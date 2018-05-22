VivaCell-MTS announces Honor 10 preorders
May 22, 2018 - 18:59 AMT
PanARMENIAN.Net - VivaCell-MTS announced on Tuesday, May 22 that Honor 10 smartphones are already available for preorder.
The full screen Honor 10 has a built-in AI assistant, features a 16+24MP back facing camera and a 24MP front facing camera, face recognition and much more.
The smartphone comes with a price tag of AMD 224,900.
The device can be purchased both in cash and by installment.
