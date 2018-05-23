Russia says will continue to play active role in Karabakh process

PanARMENIAN.Net - Moscow will continue to play an active role in the settlement of the Nagorno Karabakh conflict, spokeswoman for the Russian Foreign Ministry Maria Zakharova said on Wednesday, May 23.

According to her, there is a desire to bring the settlement closer to the mechanisms that are adopted and tested in terms of their effectiveness.

“We have played a very active role and will continue to do so,” Zakharova said.

Armenian foreign ministry spokesman Tigran Balayan told reporters on Tuesday that Artsakh (Karabakh) should be involved in negotiations surrounding the conflict to a greater extent.

Deputy Foreign Minister Shavarsh Kocharyan has also commented on the issue to reveale that the OSCE Minsk Group co-chairs have also raised the question of involving Karabakh in the peace process.