Armenian, Russian Foreign Ministers talk cooperation, Karabakh

PanARMENIAN.Net - Armenian Foreign Minister Zohrab Mnatsakanyan on Wednesday, May 23 held a phone conversation with his Russian counterpart Sergey Lavrov.

The two reaffirmed their commitment to expanding and deepening allied relations between Armenia and Russia.

Mnatsakanyan hailed the efforts of Russia as a Minsk Group co-chairing country in the process of the settlement of the Nagorno Karabakh conflict.

In this context, the Armenian foreign policy chief confirmed the country’s commitment to reaching an exclusively peaceful settlement of the Karabakh conflict within the framework of the OSCE Minsk Group co-chairmanship.

The two also stressed the importance of the “substantive dialogue” between Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan and Russian President Vladimir Putin on May 14.

Also, the ministers discussed issues of cooperation in bilateral and multilateral formats, as well as regional and international challenges.