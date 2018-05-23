Armenian, Russian Defense Ministers stress importance of allied relations

PanARMENIAN.Net - Armenian defense minister Davit Tonoyan met his Russian counterpart Sergei Shoigu on the sidelines of a session of Defense Ministers Council of the Collective Security Treaty Organization on Wednesday, May 23.

During his visit to Astana, Tonoyan also met his colleagues from the CSTO member countries.

The Armenian and Russian defense chiefs discussed the importance of Armenia-Russia allied relations and stressed the readiness of both sides to expand cooperation in bilateral and multilateral formats.

At the session, the defense ministers exchanged views on the training of military personnel of the CSTO member states till 2020, also discussing joint training of command and control bodies as well as forces and assets of the CSTO collective security system in 2019.