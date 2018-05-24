// IP Marketing video - START// IP Marketing video - END

Archaeologists uncover Greco-Roman era building in Egypt

May 24, 2018 - 16:34 AMT

PanARMENIAN.Net - Egyptian archaeologists say they have discovered parts of a huge red brick building dating back to the Greco-Roman period north of Cairo, News24 reports.

The Antiquities Ministry said on Wednesday, May 23 that the building was found in the San El-Hagar archaeological site in Gharbia province.

It says archaeologists found a gold coin depicting King Ptolemy III, who ruled Egypt in the 3rd century BC and was an ancestor of the famed Cleopatra. It says the coin was made during the reign of King Ptolemy IV in memory of his father.

The ministry says archaeologists have unearthed other artifacts in the area, including pottery vessels, terracotta statues, bronze tools and a small statue of a ram.

Egypt hopes such discoveries will spur tourism, which has suffered from political turmoil following the 2011 uprising.

