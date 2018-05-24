Archaeologists uncover Greco-Roman era building in Egypt
May 24, 2018 - 16:34 AMT
PanARMENIAN.Net - Egyptian archaeologists say they have discovered parts of a huge red brick building dating back to the Greco-Roman period north of Cairo, News24 reports.
The Antiquities Ministry said on Wednesday, May 23 that the building was found in the San El-Hagar archaeological site in Gharbia province.
It says archaeologists found a gold coin depicting King Ptolemy III, who ruled Egypt in the 3rd century BC and was an ancestor of the famed Cleopatra. It says the coin was made during the reign of King Ptolemy IV in memory of his father.
The ministry says archaeologists have unearthed other artifacts in the area, including pottery vessels, terracotta statues, bronze tools and a small statue of a ram.
Egypt hopes such discoveries will spur tourism, which has suffered from political turmoil following the 2011 uprising.
Top stories
The Turkish government has investigated thousands of social media accounts and taken legal action against hundreds of them.
Meanwhile, New York has moved four places down the ranking to 13th position owing to a weakening of the US dollar in 2017.
According to a source, the Syrian army attacked several axes around Mesraba in a bid to overwhelm the Islamist rebels that defend the town.
Park Street, Calcutta’s iconic restaurant and bar street, has at least three other buildings credited to Armenians.
Partner news
Latest news
Armenian woman had to prove to U.S. government that she was alive Lucy Mirigian had to prove to the U.S. government that she was still alive after the government stopped sending her monthly pension.
Artsakh’s right to independence equal to that of Azerbaijan: Armenia MP Eduard Sharmazanov said both Turkey and Azerbaijan carry out anti-Armenian propaganda which is reprehensible.
Pranksters pretend to be Armenia PM 'in phone call with Boris Johnson' (video) The duo released audio of the call, which they claimed took place last week, in which one of them pretended to be Nikol Pashinyan.
Lithuania Seimas ratifies ‘historic’ Armenia-EU deal: envoy “Lithuania is the third EU member state after Estonia and Latvia to ratify the historic agreement,” Mkrtchyan said.