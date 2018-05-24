Artsakh’s right to independence equal to that of Azerbaijan: Armenia MP
May 24, 2018 - 17:36 AMT
PanARMENIAN.Net - Artsakh (Nagorno Karabakh) has a right to independence as much as Slovakia, Armenia or Azerbaijan, Deputy President of the Armenian ParliamentEduard Sharmazanov said at a meeting with Head of Slovakia-Armenia Friendship Group Dušan Tittel in Bratislava on Thursday, May 24.
Lawmakers should reject any demonstration of violence and xenophobia, Sharmazanov was quoted as saying.
Sharmazanov said both Turkey and Azerbaijan carry out anti-Armenian propaganda which is reprehensible.
“The international community must respect Artsakh’s right to self-determination,” the Armenian MP said.
Also, Sharmazanov hailed the Slovak parliament’s recognition and condemnation of the Armenian Genocide.
At the meeting, the sides also discussed prospects of developing bilateral relations and establishing effective cooperation on international platforms.
Top stories
The members of the delegation put flowers at monument and the eternal fire and honored in silence the memory of the Holy Martyrs.
The construction of a ropeway connecting the cities of Stepanakert and Shushi in Artsakh are set to begin in the near future.
A group of Washington, DC lawyers decided last week to sue the Turkish government, two Turkish-Americans and three Turkish Canadians.
A budget of one billion rials (some $24,000) has been allocated to the projects that include flooring and strengthening as well.
Partner news
Latest news
US-backed forces arrest 'dangerous' European Islamic State member According to a statement from the official SDF website, their intelligence units arrested French terrorist Adrian Lionel Kayali.
Azerbaijani Laundromat: Baku’s man in America - OCCRP The Azerbaijani Laundromat also included payments to an individual working to influence American policy in the interest of Azerbaijan.
Archaeologists uncover Greco-Roman era building in Egypt The Antiquities Ministry said on May 23 that the building was found in the San El-Hagar archaeological site in Gharbia province.
Researchers may have found treatment for PCOS One out of 10 women have PCOS, which is characterized by high levels of testosterone, irregular menstrual cycles and ovarian cysts.