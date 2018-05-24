Artsakh’s right to independence equal to that of Azerbaijan: Armenia MP

PanARMENIAN.Net - Artsakh (Nagorno Karabakh) has a right to independence as much as Slovakia, Armenia or Azerbaijan, Deputy President of the Armenian ParliamentEduard Sharmazanov said at a meeting with Head of Slovakia-Armenia Friendship Group Dušan Tittel in Bratislava on Thursday, May 24.

Lawmakers should reject any demonstration of violence and xenophobia, Sharmazanov was quoted as saying.

Sharmazanov said both Turkey and Azerbaijan carry out anti-Armenian propaganda which is reprehensible.

“The international community must respect Artsakh’s right to self-determination,” the Armenian MP said.

Also, Sharmazanov hailed the Slovak parliament’s recognition and condemnation of the Armenian Genocide.

At the meeting, the sides also discussed prospects of developing bilateral relations and establishing effective cooperation on international platforms.