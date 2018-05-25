Business & Diplomacy: Armenia - a country of traditions and innovation

PanARMENIAN.Net - Business & Diplomacy has included a section dedicated to the Armenian traditions and the innovative atmosphere in its latest issue.

Titles “Armenia: A Country of Traditions, Innovations and High Technologies,” the series of articles in the German magazine provides detailed information about the Francophonie summit, set to be held in Yerevan this October.

Also, a special feature by Armenia’s ambassador to Germany gives an insight into the country’s foreign policy priorities, the economic situation and the Nagorno Karabakh conflict.

In addition, the magazine provides some information about the rich cultural heritage, the age-old winemaking traditions, tourism and IT sectors in Armenia.