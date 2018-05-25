Forbes: Armenian brandy a perfect gift for Father's Fay

PanARMENIAN.Net - Forbes has included the Armenian brandy among its list of perfect gifts for Father's Fay, which, as unusual spirits, represent exceptional values.

Spirits are always a good gift for the old man, the magazine says, adding that the choices will impress the recipient with your ingenuity and savoir faire.

Armenia is one of the world’s oldest brandy producers, although its products are little known in the United States.

The magazine suggests buying "Nairi", a 20 YO Armenian brandy produced in the Ararat Valley with indigenous grape varieties.

"The brandy is a deep, dark amber color and offers a smooth, silky character on the palate with aromas and flavors of dried fruit, spice notes of cinnamon and cloves and a balsamic character," reads the description.

Also, the magazine cites Matusalem Rum, Johnnie Walker Blue Label, Gran Patron and other spirits as good choices.