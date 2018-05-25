// IP Marketing video - START// IP Marketing video - END

Israel allegedly struck Hezbollah base in Syria

Israel allegedly struck Hezbollah base in Syria
May 25, 2018 - 14:23 AMT

PanARMENIAN.Net - The Israeli attack in Syria on Thursday, May 24 night struck a Hezbollah base inside the Homs Governorate, the pro-opposition Syrian Observatory for Human Rights (SOHR) alleged on Friday morning, Al-Masdar News reports.

“Six missiles were fired at the Dabaa military airport and surrounding area in the western sector of Homs province, targeting Lebanese Hizbullah weapons warehouses,” Rami Abdel Rahman, director of the Syrian Observatory for Human Rights, told AFP.

“The missiles would have been fired by Israel,” he added.

Contrasting the SOHR’s claims, the Syrian Arab News Agency (SANA) stated that the Israeli attack was repelled after the Syrian Air Defense intercepted several missiles.

The Syrian military has yet to issue an official statement regarding this alleged Israeli attack.

Related links:
Al-Masdar News. Israel allegedly struck Hezbollah base in Syria: monitor
 Top stories
Human rights activist with Armenian roots jailed over social media postsHuman rights activist with Armenian roots jailed over social media posts
The Turkish government has investigated thousands of social media accounts and taken legal action against hundreds of them.
Singapore named world's most expensive city for a fifth year runningSingapore named world's most expensive city for a fifth year running
Meanwhile, New York has moved four places down the ranking to 13th position owing to a weakening of the US dollar in 2017.
Syrian army launches operation to capture key East Ghouta townSyrian army launches operation to capture key East Ghouta town
According to a source, the Syrian army attacked several axes around Mesraba in a bid to overwhelm the Islamist rebels that defend the town.
The Armenian touch in Calcutta architecture: The HinduThe Armenian touch in Calcutta architecture: The Hindu
Park Street, Calcutta’s iconic restaurant and bar street, has at least three other buildings credited to Armenians.
Partner news
 Articles
The Queen of Thieves

New York’s first female crime boss

 Most popular in the section
Scientists edge closer to solving the Devils Tower mystery
Sitting too much may affect your memory, research finds
Researchers 'getting closer' to trials of vaccine for opioid addiction
British Tornado fighter jets ready for bombing raids on Syria's Homs
Home
All news
Overview: World
Other news in this section
 Latest news
SmarterTravel recommends visiting Armenia to explore 'secret’ Europe The resource cites data from the annual UNWTO report to reveal that 1,260,000 international tourists arrive in Armenia annually.
Armenia President due in Georgia on May 25 Armen Sarkissian is set to meet his Georgian counterpart Giorgi Margvelashvili and Prime Minister Giorgi Kvirikashvili.
Forbes: Armenian brandy a perfect gift for Father's Fay Armenia is one of the world’s oldest brandy producers, although its products are little known in the United States, the magazine says.
Armenia Foreign Minister comments on Trump’s Karabakh statement Commenting on U.S. President Donald Trump’s statement on the issue, Mnatsakanyan said everyone hopes for a quick resolution.