Israel allegedly struck Hezbollah base in Syria

PanARMENIAN.Net - The Israeli attack in Syria on Thursday, May 24 night struck a Hezbollah base inside the Homs Governorate, the pro-opposition Syrian Observatory for Human Rights (SOHR) alleged on Friday morning, Al-Masdar News reports.

“Six missiles were fired at the Dabaa military airport and surrounding area in the western sector of Homs province, targeting Lebanese Hizbullah weapons warehouses,” Rami Abdel Rahman, director of the Syrian Observatory for Human Rights, told AFP.

“The missiles would have been fired by Israel,” he added.

Contrasting the SOHR’s claims, the Syrian Arab News Agency (SANA) stated that the Israeli attack was repelled after the Syrian Air Defense intercepted several missiles.

The Syrian military has yet to issue an official statement regarding this alleged Israeli attack.